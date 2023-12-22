When will Imran Khan be freed?

Security personnel use bullet proof shields to protect former prime minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on March 27, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan will remain incarcerated despite being granted bail by the country's top in the cipher case as he was arrested in graft cases as well.



A three-member bench of the Supreme Court granted him and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi bail in the case against surety bonds of Rs1 million each today.



Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has been in jail since August after his conviction on corruption charges in a separate case.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of leaking state secrets. The charges are related to a classified cable sent to Islamabad by Pakistan's ambassador in Washington last year, which Khan is accused of making public.

As per details, the former premier is facing multiple cases from corruption to violence filed against him in different courts across the country including the Toshakahana reference in which he has been disqualified.

He was granted bail in the Toshakahan case and the top court granted him relief in the cipher case but there are two more hurdles in his way as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed two corruption references against him.

The anti-graft watchdog arrested the PTI founder in £190 million settlement and Toshakhana cases and the bail petitions are pending before the accountability courts.

Until he secures bail in these two cases he will remain behind bars.