ECP extends deadline to file nomination papers till Dec 24

Pakistani policemen stand in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Islamabad. — AFP/File

Following demands by several political parties, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday extended the nomination papers filing date by two days till December 24.



In a statement on Friday, the electoral said the candidates can now file nomination papers till December 24 as the deadline has been extended by two days.

The political parties can also submit a priority list for reserved seats till December 24, it added.

The electoral body said the scrutiny for nomination papers will be held from Dec 25 till Dec 30.

Earlier, the ECP had announced that the nomination papers would be received from December 20 to 22.

Subsequently, the political parties — Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), PML-N and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) — had approached the Election Commission for an extension in time-frame for filing the nomination papers.

Senator Ishaq Dar of the PML-N, in a letter addressed to the chief election commissioner (CEC), demanded a two-day extension in filing of nomination papers, till Dec 24, to give sufficient time to candidates for the purpose.

He had noted that only three days starting from December 20 had been allocated for filing of nominations while seven days had been reserved for scrutiny of papers.

He pointed out that the process of filing of nomination requires multiple details as well as documents to be annexed with the same, which also include no objection certificates (NOCs) from various public sector departments.

“Such exercise is, indeed, time-consuming and any lapse can lead to rejection of nomination papers,” he said.