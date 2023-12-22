ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has decided to contest elections from Lahore’s NA-128 constituency in the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8 next year, sources told Geo News on Friday.
Lahore is known as the stronghold of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as the party has always secured the majority of seats from the provincial capital.
Along with Bilawal, Hafiz Mohiuddin and Misbah-ur-Rehman will file nomination papers for the provincial assembly seats in the same constituency, they added.
The sources said Bilawal is expected to file nomination papers today (Friday) as December 22 is the last date for the submission of nomination papers.
Although several political parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have sought an extension on the deadline, no decision has been taken by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) so far.
PML-N’s Mian Ahmed Subhan will contest elections against the PPP chief in the NA-128 constituency.
Besides Bilawal, several political heavyweights including PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz, Nawaz Sharif and others are also expected to contest polls from the Punjab’s capital.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has also announced contesting polls from three constituencies including Lahore.
The much-awaited general elections will take place on February 8, 2024, with the national poll organising authority finally issuing the schedule following the Supreme Court's order.
