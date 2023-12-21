KP to see its first transperson to contest general elections 2024

Sobia Khan, a transgender person from Peshawar. — TNS/File

PESHAWAR: Sobia Khan Thursday became the first transgender person in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s history to submit her nomination papers for participating in the upcoming general elections.

Sobia, hailing from Peshawar, has filed nomination papers for the provincial assembly seat from constituency PK-81.

Running her campaign as an independent candidate, Sobia expressed her heartfelt desire to champion the rights of the transgender community, women, and children if she secured victory in the elections.

Talking to media persons after filing her nomination paper, Sobia said she is determined to be an advocate for transgenders’ rights, challenging societal perceptions that undermine their potential contributions to the welfare of society.

Her election campaign strategy includes an extensive door-to-door outreach in the constituency, aiming to garner support not only from men but also from women in the area

Possessing a Bachelor’s degree, Sobia holds the distinction of being the first transgender radio jockey in the province.

The general elections are set to be held on February 8 next year across the country after much ado as the Supreme Court has virtually closed all doors for bids to push forward the already delayed polls.