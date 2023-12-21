People line up as election officials check their ballot papers during voting in the general election at a polling station in Lahore. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extend the date for the filing of nomination papers by two days as the deadline expires on December 22 (Friday).



A day earlier, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) also wrote to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), seeking an extension in the date for filing nomination papers by three days.

In a letter written to the electoral authority, PML-N Senator Ishaq Dar said the commission enjoys the power to make necessary amendments to the election schedule without affecting or changing the polling date which for the present election is Feb 8, 2024.

“That perusal of schedule reveals that only 03 days have been allocated for filing of nomination papers whereas 07 days have been allocated for the scrutiny of the same,” the letter added.

It said the process of filing nomination papers requires multiple details as well as documents to be annexed with the same, “which also include NOCs/ NECs from various public departments”.

The PML-N leader said the nomination of papers is a time-consuming exercise and any lapse can lead to the rejection of the documents.

“It is therefore requested that in order to facilitate thousands of candidates desirous to take part in elections, it would be appreciated if only two days extension is granted in filing of nomination papers by amending the schedule issued on 15.12-2023 without changing the poling day i.e 08th Feb, 2024.”

As per the earlier election schedule, the nomination papers would be received from December 20 to 22.