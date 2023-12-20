Govt digitalises Haj operations for pilgrims

Muslims perform the tawaf in the holy city of Makkah during Hajj. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications has developed a mobile app to facilitate pilgrims, digitalising Haj operations for pilgrims.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs opened the registrations for Haj 2024, expected to fall mid June next year, under the government scheme last month. The process for submission of application for the pilgrimage will continue till December 22.

Today, caretaker Minister for IT Dr Umar Saif and interim Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed jointly launched the mobile app developed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB), a statement issued by the information ministry read.

Chief Executive Officer NITB Babar Majeed Bhatti briefed the participants about the application in the welcome address.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for IT Dr Saif said that the process of digitisation has been accelerated in the country under the directions of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The launch of the Haj app was a milestone in this connection, he said.

Highlighting the key features of the application Dr Saif said that the app will enable pilgrims to register using the OTP received via SMS.

Users will be provided with a unique ID, that is their CNIC and application number, he said.

He said pilgrims can view and update their personal information, including contact details and identification information.

The application will enable pilgrims to view their Haj application status i.e. (submitted, successful, unsuccessful, refunded) in real-time updates, he said.

He said the application will provide information that is collected from the application form i.e. personal information, group information, Mehram information, helper information, additional facilities, Haj dues, nominee information, and applicant's bank account details.

Dr Saif further said that pilgrims can access information about their Haj group, including group members' details.

The application will also enable pilgrims to view their Haj training schedules, including dates, times, and locations.

Moreover, it will display flight details, including flight numbers, departure cities, dates, and times for both departure and return flights, and present information about accommodations in Makah and Madina, including sector, building, and room details.

Additionally, it will also provide information about the Maktab (camp) location.

This application will allow pilgrims to check the status of their Haj dues and refund statuses.

Pilgrims can also submit complaints, requests, and general inquiries, track and manage these requests efficiently.

The application is multilingual and allows pilgrims to switch to their preferred language for easy understanding and usage.

Initially, two languages (English and Urdu) have been added, although the system will have the provision to add more languages.

Dr Saif said that the application has an offline maps feature that allows pilgrims to choose their destination with the shortest route.

The application also allows users to share their location.

Multiple destinations can also be added to this application.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs Ahmed appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of IT and NITB and said that the need of the hour was to upgrade the existing system related to Haj operations and adopt technology in day-to-day affairs.

The Haj app is the right answer, it will also help to know the true feelings of the pilgrims.

He said that with this application, the Haj of 2024 will be digitised, now the pilgrims will participate digitally in every process from submitting their application to paying Haj and returning home.

Ahmed further said that the application will serve as a centralised platform, seamlessly integrating with the Ministry's existing systems.

Its key objectives are to enhance the experience of Haj pilgrims by providing easy access to essential information and services, streamline communication with the ministry, and ensure real-time data synchronisation.

This mobile app will serve as a one-stop solution for Haj applicants and pilgrims, providing easy access to all relevant information and services.