Earthquake jolts parts of Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Parts of Islamabad and adjoining cities were jolted by a mild 3.2 magnitude earthquake on late on Wednesday evening, Geo News reported.



Tremors were reportedly felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock and Chakwal around 9:50pm, just days after a 5.8 magnitude quake hit the capital city and suburbs.

According to seismological centre, the depth of the earthquake was 25 kilometres, while its epicentre was the Skardu, Gilgil-Baltistan.



India's National Center for Seismology also reported a quake in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the Kishtwar region.

No immediate casualties or damages have been reported in the aftermath of the quake.

Natural disasters such as earthquakes are not uncommon in Pakistan, as the country is situated on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.

Recent earthquakes underscore the importance of disaster preparedness and mitigation measures.