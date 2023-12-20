Nawaz affirms not to seek revenge from 'wrongdoers'

Former PM Nawaz Sharif addresses supporters upon his arrival from a self-imposed exile in London, ahead of the 2024 Pakistani general election, in Lahore, on October 21, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) elder Nawaz Sharif said he does not seek revenge for the wrongs committed against him.

However, while addressing a meeting of the PML-N parliamentary committee, he said it was necessary to hold those accountable who drove Pakistan into unprecedented crisis and made peoples' lives unbearably miserable.

Nawaz said he was made to suffer unspeakable pain as he was not even allowed to speak to his wife as she was breathing her last.

The PML-N supremo remembered how he had to break the news of the death of her mother to Maryam Nawaz, his daughter and PML-N Chief Organiser, while they were in jail.

He also listed the grand smear campaign “ruthlessly run with insults and threats by sitting members of the higher judiciary”.

The PML-N supremo talked about the baseless frivolous cases concocted against him, which were, at the time, even mocked by legal experts but were pushed through to persecute him anyways.

But, Nawaz said, he does not seek revenge for all that was unlawfully, illegally, and unjustly done against him.

The former prime minister, however, emphasised that the unimaginable damage done to his country and the people of his country would not go unaccounted for.

"Those who made survival of honest, hardworking, patriotic Pakistanis, virtually impossible, would have to answer for their horrific deeds. The largest JIT, with the largest bench, will deliver the biggest decision on February 8, by the people of Pakistan", the PML-N supremo stressed.