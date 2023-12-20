Senior politician, Humayun Akhtar Khan (centre) addressing a press conference flanked on December 16, 2023. — Facebook/Humayun Akhtar Khan

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Humayun Akhtar Khan Wednesday filed submitted his nomination papers for the general elections set to take place on February 8 next year.

The acquisition and submission of nomination papers for candidates intending to run for the national and provincial assembly seats in the upcoming general elections commenced today and will persist until Friday (December 22).

Humayun, appearing in person at the return officer’s office along with his supporters, filed his nomination papers for NA 97 (Faisalabad-III).

Speaking to media persons after filing his papers, Humayun said Tandlianwala’s youth are “upset” due to unemployment.

“We will provide jobs to the youth. Every village will have a dispensary. I will serve the people,” he vowed.

The senior politician joined the Jahangir Tareen-led IPP last Saturday, more than six months after he parted ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, citing his dissatisfaction with handling the aftermath of the May 9 riots as the primary reason for his departure.

“I have spent a long time with the IPP friends. The higher power has once again united us,” he said while addressing a press conference alongside IPP’s top leadership.