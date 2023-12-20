Imran Khan to contest Feb 8 polls from ‘3 constituencies’

As the country heads into much-awaited general elections, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is set to stand in polls from at least three constituencies, his party revealed on Wednesday.



It may be noted that the former prime minister, who remains incarcerated at Adiala jail in a different graft case, has been disqualified from holding any public office for being found guilty of corrupt practices in Toshakhana case.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) imposed a five-year ban on Imran in a major verdict in the Toshakhana case on August 8.

Speaking to media outside the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, PTI Senator Ali Zafar said the Islamabad High Court (IHC) would announce its reserved verdict in the case as soon as the election schedule has already been announced.

“We want to inform you that Imran Khan will contest elections from at least three constituencies and we hope that the IHC will announce its judgment soon in the Toshakhana case, as the election schedule has been issued," he added.



He said the IHC would also rule on PTI’s appeal that sought suspension of the former PM’s conviction in the Toshkhana case.

The PTI senator also called upon workers to submit their nomination papers for the upcoming polls, saying the party would prioritise the jailed members for tickets to contest the elections.

“Those [workers] who rendered sacrifices for the party, facing cases and braving difficulties will be allotted [party] tickets 100%,” the PTI senator said.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI chief Barrister Gohar said Imran will contest polls from the Lahore, Islamabad, and Mianwali constituencies.

He also opposed the top lawyers’ bodies' demand seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, saying his party did not make any such demand.

The PTI chairman said the final decision regarding ticket allocation will be made by the incarcerated party founder.

He also alleged that hurdles were being created for their candidates to contest the elections.

“The nomination papers were snatched from Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s secretary in Adiala jail,” he claimed, warning that barring their candidates from contesting polls could disturb the law and order situation.

He also urged the election commission and Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa to ensure free and fair polls in the country.