PTI dismisses possibility of giving tickets to 'those who left'

Amid reports of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar's plans to rejoin politics, Imran Khan's party has dismissed the possibility of accepting any politician back into the party who earlier parted ways.



Senior PTI leader Senator Barrister Ali Zafar on Tuesday said that anyone "who left" will not be considered while ticketing for the upcoming elections, slated for February 8, 2024.

"PTI has a clear message that those who left [the party] in the past. [They] will not get the tickets and only those who remained steadfast in difficult times will be preferred," he said while speaking on Geo News' programme "Capital Talk".

The statement came in response to a question about a possible return of former PTI leader Usman Dar in reference to the attack on his residence in Sialkot.

Barrister Zafar said that the incident should be probed to find out the facts about it.

When asked if Dar's mother — who claimed she was "manhandled" during the attack on her house — wants to contest in the polls, the PTI senator said that as far as he knows after his recent conversations with the PTI supremo Imran Khan and other senior leaders, the party has the policy of not accepting anyone who parted ways.

Barrister Zafar said that he doesn’t know if the policy will change later or not.

The residence of Dar, who parted ways with ex-premier Khan's party earlier in October with explosive revelations, recently came under "attack", which the Punjab Police said was a "lawful" raid to arrest the ex-PTI leader's brother Umer Dar.

However, their mother levelled serious allegations against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif, accusing him of being behind the attack on her house.

Speaking about the incident, Barrister Zafar said that he condemns the incident.

"Maybe the people are taking law in their hands," he said, voicing concerns about a possible rise in such incidents as the elections draw closer.

He said that most of the PTI leaders have gone into hiding or are under arrest like the former party chairman.

"It shows that level playing field is not being given to PTI and its leaders but despite that, the party stands by its decision not to boycott the elections, face the challenges linked to the polls and make sure that the designated date of February 8 is not derailed," he added.

It may be noted that a video message from Dar's mother came to the fore this evening, where she appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa to take action on the alleged attack at her residence.

"I was asleep at home when Khawaja Asif had my house attacked again. [They] broke the door and entered my house."

Dar's mother said come what may, she would file the nomination papers for the upcoming general elections — slated to take place on February 8 next year.

"When they heard that I was submitting my nomination papers, they [Khawaja Asif] sent 20 people to my house who manhandled me. No one can force me into submitting to do what they want," she said, adding that she would even contest the polls if she was put behind bars.