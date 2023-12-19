Good news: HEC announces new scholarship programme for post-graduates

Representational image. — AFP/File

In a positive development for students, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced a new scholarship programme for post-graduate students.

The scholarship is for non-Saudi post-graduates, which brings a chance to study at Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah.

"The prestigious King Abdulaziz University is offering scholarships for postgraduate studies," the HEC said in an Instagram post.

It said that the opportunity is only for the non-Saudi candidates willing to study abroad.

"Students residing in Pakistan can apply for these scholarships," the commission said.



For details, the willing students can visit the university's website at this address: https://graduatestudies.kau.edu.sa/Pages-16516.aspx

The HEC said that any related queries regarding the subject programme shall directly be asked from the respective varsity.

