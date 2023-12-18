Ex-interim interior minister Sarfraz Bugti joins PPP

Former caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti. — APP/File

In an unexpected move, former interim interior minister Sarfraz Bugti — who stepped down from his post last week — joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday.



Earlier, reports emerged in mainstream media claiming that Bugti had tendered his resignation to contest the upcoming general elections on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ticket.



Addressing a PPP workers convention in Turbat — in the presence of PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and other leaders — the former security czar said: “Respected leader Asif Ali Zardari came to Turbat and directed me to join the PPP.”

Speaking on the occasion, he also expressed delight to be entering into the general elections on the PPP’s ticket.

The general elections will take place on February 8 next year after much fear of them being delayed again, but the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the polling schedule on the Supreme Court orders, ending worries to an extent on the issue.

— More to follow...