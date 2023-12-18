VIDEO: Wedding turns into tragedy as groom dies on stage

A wedding in Sialkot's Daska Tehsil turned to tragedy after the groom collapsed during the ceremony and died while sitting on a stage with his family.



In the video, the groom could be seen sitting on a sofa surrounded by his family members on his wedding day. All of a sudden, the groom collapses and falls forward without moving, reported Geo News on Monday.



This alarmed the family members sitting beside him who suddenly picked him up while one of the men checked the groom's pulse.

According to police, the family members said that the groom died of a heart attack.

The local police also said that the groom's family refused to initiate any investigation into the sudden death.

Last year, a groom from Multan was tricked after his Khanewal-based bride ran away with money.

The groom, identified as Makhdoom Rasheed, arrived for the wedding function in the district just to find out that the bride and her family had vanished.

The groom said that he had paid Rs300,000 to the bride's family, while his marriage was arranged by mutual acquaintances of the two families.