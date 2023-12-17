PM to visit Kuwait to offer condolences on Emir Sheikh Nawaf's death

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar (left) and deceased Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will pay a one-day visit to Kuwait tomorrow (Monday) to convey his condolences over the sad demise of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Foreign Office (FO) said on Sunday.



A brief statement issued by the FO spokesperson said that the premier would convey sympathies and condolences to the royal family, the government and the people of the Arab state on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan.

Sheikh Nawaf passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday (December 15), during the course of treatment at a hospital following a month-long ailment.

The Kuwaiti leader was laid to rest after his funeral prayer at the Bilal bin Rabah mosque this morning,

Following the passing away of the Emir, Kuwait announced a 40-day mourning period, which was supposed to kick off with absentee prayers across the country's mosques at noon prayers, the Ministry of Endowments announced.

The Pakistani government also announced a one-day national mourning period on the demise of the Kuwaiti leader. During the mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the country, a notification issued by the Cabinet secretariat said.

Condolences poured in from around the world following news of the Emir's death.

The United Arab Emirates and Oman also announced a three-day mourning period in their jurisdictions, Arab media reported.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia will be holding absentee funeral prayers in the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet's mosque in Madinah.

Additional input from APP