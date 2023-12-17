Latif Khosa says joining PTI on 'Imran Khan's wish'

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Latif Khosa. — X/@LatifKhosaP/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sardar Latif Khosa has decided to part ways with his party to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) "on the whish" of its founder Imran Khan.

In a statement on Sunday, the veteran politician and lawyer said he took this decision only in the interest of democracy and Pakistan. He had resolved to raise his voice forcefully for the truth, he maintained.



Khosa is expected to formally announce his joining in a press conference talk later this afternoon.

On September 22, PPP suspended its senior leader Khosa's party membership over his failure to reply to the show-cause notice issued against him for violating the party policy.

According to the party spokesperson, Secretary General Nayyar Bokhari had also suspended his membership in the Central Executive Committee (CEC).

On September 14, PPP had issued a notice to Khosa for defending the head of another political party — the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — without approval, asking why action should not be taken against him.

"You being a member of Central Executive Committee of Pakistan [Peoples Party] are defending/ pleading/ representing a head of another political party without prior approval of leadership in corruption cases in which he has been convicted and in a case against him under official secret Act, while delivering a speech in lawyers function you criticised the state policy regarding cipher," the notice had said.

The notice also mentioned that the PPP leader criticised the state policy on the cipher issue during the event, adding that Khosa's party membership would be terminated in case of no reply within the said time.