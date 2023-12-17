Smog blankets Karachi after air quality worsens

A view of the smog in the atmosphere early morning in Karachi on December 12, 2023. — Online

KARACHI: Smog blanketed the port city after the air quality was "severely affected" on Sunday due to polluted particles in the atmosphere.

Currently, Karachi stands at the fifth spot on the air quality index by IQAir with an unhealthy 187 AQI.

Climate analyst Owais Haider told Geo News that Karachi's air quality remains impacted due to light wind from the northeast, which has brought polluted particles into the air.

The weather is foggy due to high humidity and light air, he added.

"Fog combines with particulate matter to form smog," the climate analysts said.

A view of Karachi on the air quality map. — IQAir

Haider told Geo News that the temperature in the city is likely to remain between 13 to 15°C during the coming week.

He added that light rain is expected under the influence of western wind on December 21 and 22, 2023.

"Karachi's air quality is likely to improve after light rain," Haider said.



Last month, after the Punjab caretaker government's recent measures against exuberantly high smog levels, Sindh, too, decided to step up its efforts to tackle worsening air quality in the port city due to smog.

In a statement, the Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar urged citizens to wear face masks in light of worsening air quality.



"As a short-term measure, the chief minister Sindh encourages all citizens to wear face masks," read the statement issued on CM House's X account.

"Schools and educational institutions are hereby urged to ensure that students wear face masks to protect themselves from illnesses concomitant with smog!" it added.