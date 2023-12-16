Smog-hit Lahore gets 'first artificial rain'

In a historic stride, parts of Lahore on Friday witnessed their “first” artificial rainfall, announced Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, amid worsening air pollution levels.



Lahore has remained gripped by heavy smog turning it into a “poisonous gas chamber” where citizens continue to face serious health problems during the past several months.

Addressing a press conference, caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi revealed that they planned to seed clouds to trigger rains in 10 to 15 kilometres diameter of the provincial capital.

He claimed: “10 areas of Lahore received light rain [caused by the cloud seeding technique].”

The chief minister said that most parts of Lahore received light rain, adding that clouds were generated around Shahdara and Muridke.

“48 flares were fired during artificial rain,” he added.

Giving details, the chief minister said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) provided funds for the artificial rain experiment, adding that it cost the national exchequer just water expenses.

The chemicals in clouds were sprinkled with the help of two aircraft of the UAE government, he added.

CM Naqvi said that their eyes were on the results of the “artificial rain”, adding that smog towers would be installed in the city soon.

Cloud seeding is a type of weather modification that aims to trigger rainfall.

In this process, aircraft are deployed in the skies where it releases plumes of silver iodide into the clouds. This caused ice crystals to form in the clouds, stimulating rain over targeted areas.