Pakistan calls out Israel's 'killing machine' at UN

Smoke billows from Israeli bombardment over Khan Yunis from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 16, 2023

As calls for a humanitarian ceasefire grow due to the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, Pakistan has called out Israel's "killing machine", which has caused death and destruction in the besieged strip as a result of the ongoing offensive.



Terming the indiscriminate Israeli attacks targeting civilians, the ongoing siege, and the forced displacement of Palestinians as a violation of humanitarian laws, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) stressed that Israel's action amounted to "genocide".

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on behalf of a group of 14 countries including Algeria, Bolivia, China, Cuba, Egypt, Eritrea, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and others, Akram called on the international community to establish a special tribunal to investigate Israeli atrocities against the Palestinians.

His remarks come as the Palestinian death toll has surged past the grim 18,000 mark — including over 7,000 children — amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict that erupted after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.



Since then, Israel has laid siege to the strip which has been subject to indiscriminate bombing by Israeli forces coupled with an ongoing ground offensive resulting in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Gazans.

The situation in the besieged strip remains dire amid severe fuel and food shortages and crumbling health infrastructure.

Earlier this week, in the wake of the unfolding human tragedy in Gaza, the UNGA passed a resolution by an overwhelming majority of 153 votes against 10, calling for an immediate ceasefire and protection of civilians in the conflict.

“We deeply regret that calls from the UN Secretary-General and the General Assembly were not heeded by Israel and it continues its criminal attacks against the Palestinian people,” the Pakistani envoy said.

The resolution came days after the United States vetoed a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution regarding the ceasefire in Gaza.

Lamenting on the "human tragedy of epic proportions" in Gaza, the Pakistani envoy drew the forum's attention towards Israel's indiscriminate attack on civilians, the prevailing siege of the strip, and preventing of food and other essentials from reaching Gaza as flagrant violations of humanitarian laws.

Reiterating Pakistan's call for a ceasefire in Gaza Akram urged the forum to put a stop to Israel's "killing machine" in the strip.

He also censured Israeli forces for resorting to collective punishment of the Palestinians with entire families and neighbourhoods being wiped out due to Israel's indiscriminate bombing.

Last month, Pakistan dispatched its second aid consignment to Gaza — the first of which was shipped in October — with the relief goods comprising hygiene kits, medicines, and food packages.