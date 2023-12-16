APS attack martyrs remembered on 9th anniversary

Students recite a prayer for martyrs of the APS attack on December 16, 2023. — APP

Pakistan is observing the ninth anniversary of the Army Public School attack in Peshawar, commemorating the martyrs who were targeted in the brutal atrocity by terrorists.

The heinous attack claimed the lives of 147 innocent students and teachers on December 16, 2014, and remains the bloodiest and most painful in the country's history, as six terrorists wearing military uniforms entered the school premises and indiscriminately fired at students, teachers and staff.

Immediately after the attack, the security forces surrounded the school and killed the outlawed Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists after a long operation.

At least 147 people including 122 students embraced martyrdom, while the school's principal Tahira Qazi and school teacher Sofia Hijab were also martyred in the attack.

In the encounter with the terrorists, at least nine security personnel including two officers were injured. Additionally, six terrorists involved in the attack were arrested by the security forces and were subsequently sentenced to death by the military courts.

The day, termed Pakistan’s 9/11, serves as a reminder of the country's enduring dedication to countering the menace of terrorism and ensuring the safety of its people.

The heartless incident left the entire nation in deep sorrow and grief, whereas the civil and military leadership chalked out the country’s first-ever National Action Plan, the most comprehensive strategy to counter terrorism in all its shapes, which followed major operations including Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad against terrorists for their elimination.

Pakistan is the worst victim of terrorism amidst its global surge, sacrificing over 70,000 lives and suffering economic losses of over $150 billion. Despite the immense loss, the nation remains resolute in getting rid of the scourge.

An objective review of the biggest terrorist incidents revealed that Pakistan’s major cities had faced different waves of terrorism, but Peshawar suffered the most and the APS attack was the worst.

Pakistan has been repeatedly flagging Indian involvement in state-sponsored terrorism on its soil, and a dossier was sent to the United Nations, European nation ambassadors and envoys of friendly countries to expose Indian clandestine designs financing terror groups in destabilising the country.

The dossier by Pakistan contained very specific information such as bank accounts and Indian nationals involved. It also included the locations of training camps for TTP, Baloch miscreants, and other groups.

According to a security analyst, recently Indian intelligence agency RAW spent $1 million for the merger of the TTP with four other militant groups to carry out terrorism in Pakistan. The analyst said that India had also been funnelling money to Baloch separatists and activists through think tanks in Afghanistan and other means.

Pakistan has also repeatedly exposed India for its involvement in terror attacks aimed at disrupting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for which RAW is also investing very heavily in different militant groups.

The mastermind of the APS attack was Mullah Fazal Ullah while the other collaborators including Gul Zaman Orakzai, Omar Narai and Muhammad Khurasani were in touch with RAW and NDS handlers in Afghanistan.

On the APS attack anniversary, the nation including the civil and military leadership as well as the civil society will pay tribute to the martyred children and teachers, and their families for their sacrifices.

The day also serves to reaffirm the nation’s resolve against terrorism with a renewed call for the Interim Afghan government to act against terrorist outfits like TTP and put an end to the use of their soil against Pakistan.

— Additional input from APP