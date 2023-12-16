COAS commends Pakistani-American business tycoon for $9m donation to NUST

This combination of pictures shows Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir (Left) and American-Pakistani business tycoon Tanweer Ahmed. — ISPR/Instagram

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir appreciated Pakistani-American business entrepreneur, Tanweer Ahmed, for his donation of $9 million towards building an IT Tower at Islamabad's National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief met with top US officials and a large number of Pakistani diaspora communities during his maiden visit to Washington.

"The COAS met Tanweer Ahmed who graciously donated $9 million for NUST in the field of IT development in Pakistan. COAS appreciated him and said Pakistan is proud of heroes like him,” the ISPR added.



He also praised Ahmed for his donations to help Pakistan during natural calamities and to promote IT education in the country.

The COAS wrote to him: “Your support to NUST in establishing the Science and Technology Park, expansion of campuses and partnership for assisting financially challenged students are praiseworthy initiatives, meeting due recognition. Indeed, through this venture not only will NUST gain further strength but will also enable many students to bear their expenditures.”

The COAS added: “Your efforts in the domains of humanitarian assistance and interest in academia of Pakistan is a true reflection and favour for the people of Pakistan.”

Last week, the Indus University on the recommendation of Sindh's governor conferred the honourary doctorate degree on Ahmed in acknowledgement of his services to the IT and health sectors in Pakistan.

Ahmed has built a state-of-the-art hospital in Sialkot providing free medical care.

In an interview, he said he was inspired by the army chief's passion and vision for Pakistan’s IT sector.

Ahmed said: “I was excited and thrilled when I came to know about the vision of COAS Gen Munir who is passionate about the IT Sector.

"I believe that with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in which the army has assumed an active role, that’s a brilliant approach to unlock the true IT potential of Pakistan.”

“I have conceived the idea of the NUST Information Technology (IT) Tower for the youth of Pakistan for which COAS General Asim Munir is leading the effort to harmonise our endeavours," he added.

"The steps taken by General Asim Munir are commendable and inspiring. No army chief has done as much as Gen Munir has done in just one year for the IT sector of Pakistan and a clean national economy. He has taken excellent steps to put Pakistan’s economy on the right course.”

The business entrepreneur said Pakistan has essential infrastructure available along with significant public sector investment in resource development.

“Pakistan has untapped digital potential of $59.6 billion (PKR 9.7 trillion) and FinTech potential of $35 billion by 2025. IT base potential is evidenced by a 47% growth in freelancing which stands at 4th in the world. Pakistan’s youth is 64% of the population under 30 years which is our biggest resource,” he added.