Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir (centre) with US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland (left) and US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome. — ISPR

Pakistan and the United States have agreed to enhance cooperation on matters related to counter-terrorism and defence collaboration during Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir’s official visit to Washington, according to a statement issued by the military's media wing on Friday.



The development comes during the army chief's meeting with US officials including Secretary of State Antony J Blinken, Secretary of Defence General (retd) Llyod J Austin, Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer and Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q Brown, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"Both sides agreed to continue engagement for exploring potential avenues of bilateral collaboration in pursuit of shared interests," the statement added.

During the meetings with defence officials, counter-terrorism cooperation and defence collaboration were identified as core areas of cooperation.



Both sides, the ISPR said, reiterated the intent to increase interaction and explore ways to expand the scope of mutually beneficial engagements.

The army chief, during the meeting, underscored the importance of understanding each other’s perspectives on regional security issues and developments affecting strategic stability in South Asia.

In this context, COAS Munir also highlighted the importance of resolving the Kashmir issue in line with international law and relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

General Asim's visit comes at a time when Pakistan is facing immense security challenges from both internal and external terror outfits with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan suffering the most at the hands of terrorists.

COAS urges overseas Pakistanis to invest via SIFC

During the visit, the army chief also interacted with the Pakistani overseas community in a reception hosted by the Embassy of Pakistan. He appreciated the positive role being played by the overseas community towards the country’s progress and development, according to the military's media wing.

— ISPR

During the interaction, topics of varying dimensions were discussed and COAS appreciated the efforts of the Pakistani diaspora while welcoming and encouraging them to invest through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) which is already yielding success in various dimensions.

Gen Munir also highlighted that the US is the largest export market for Pakistan constituting 21.5% of the country's total exports and dispelled rumours about special screening, denial of visas and detentions.



The army chief said: “Pakistani diaspora anywhere around the world is held in high regard as they are ambassadors of Pakistan and contribute significantly to Pakistan in varying domains."

Members of the Pakistani community expressed their pride in the role and contributions of the Pakistan Army towards the well-being of Pakistan.

COAS Munir also met Tanweer Ahmed who graciously donated $9 million to NUST in the field of IT development in Pakistan. He appreciated him, saying that Pakistan is proud of heroes like him.