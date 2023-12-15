CJP Isa asks ex-IHC judge to name whom former generals were facilitating

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa asked former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Azizi Siddiqui to name the individual whom the former army officials, nominated in the case, were facilitating.

The CJP made the remarks during the hearing of the former judge's petition against his removal.

A five-member bench led by CJP Isa and comprising Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan is conducting proceedings on the plea.



Today's proceedings are being broadcast live on the apex court's website as well as on its YouTube channel.

A day earlier, the top court ordered Siddiqui to nominate former spy chief General Faiz Hamid, and others in the plea against his dismissal.

The case was fixed for hearing earlier this month after the judge filed a miscellaneous application with the Supreme Court to conduct an early hearing of his plea against the decision by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on his dismissal.

Following the order, the ex-judge filed a plea seeking to make ex-DG ISI, Gen (retd) Bajwa, Brigadier (retd) Irfan Ramay, Brigadier (retd) Faisal Marwat, former IHC chief justice Anwar Kasi, and ex-SC registrar Arbab Arif as parties in his case.

More to follow...