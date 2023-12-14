ECP brushes off ‘fears’ of general elections delay

A security personnel stands guard at the headquarters of Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on September 21, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday rejected claims that it was planning on delaying the general polls.



In a hiccup for the poll organising authority, the Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the ECP’s notification requesting returning officers (ROs) from the bureaucracy for the general elections on February 8, 2024 — the election date — on petition of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a press conference earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan had claimed that there were “fears” that the elections could be delayed as the “election commission has already moved elections forward by making excuses”.

“The election schedule had to be released today [but the ECP hasn’t issued it yet],” Gohar, who was recently appointed as the party’s chairman in place of PTI founder Imran Khan, said.

In response to the claims, the electoral body said: “During a press conference, the PTI chairman levelled allegations against the commission of delaying polls. We reject these claims which are aimed at misguiding the people.”

The ECP, in a statement, clarified that the polls will take place on February 8 and that “all preparations” are geared up for staging them.

“In connection with the polls, district returning officers [DROs] and returning officers were appointed and their training was also underway,” the commission said, adding that training was crucial for a smooth electoral process.

However, the ECP noted that the PTI challenged the appointment of the officers in the LHC and as a result, their appointments were suspended.

“Following their suspension, the commission is now contemplating the situation and will soon announce a plan of action. However, the commission cannot be blamed in any manner for the current situation.”