Pakistan's Beenish Saeed gets Asia's 'Principal of the Year' award

Multan Cantonment Public School Principal Beenish Saeed receives the 'Principal of the Year' prize at the Asia Education Conclave Awards 2023. — Instagram/asiaeducationconclave

MULTAN: The Asia Education Conclave conferred upon Pakistani academic hailing from Multan, Beenish Saeed, the prestigious "Principal of the Year" award at a recently held ceremony in Bangkok



"A resounding applause to Beenish, the stellar recipient of the "Principal of the Year" award," read a post by the Asia Education Conclave on its official Facebook and Instagram pages.

Highly accomplished Beenish, who is the principal of Multan Cantonment Public School, dedicated her award to martyrs, war heroes, and teachers performing duties in terrorism-affected areas in the country.

The academic stood out of the 2,085 male and female contenders from across 15 countries of Asia.

Beenish said that the award is an honour not only for her and her family but for the whole country, and declared it as an expression of trust in the Pakistani education system at the international level.

The social media posts by the educational platform elaborated her qualification as an MPhil in education and MSc in Zoology, besides her two-decade-long experience in the field of education.



It also stated that Beenish is currently pursuing a PhD in Education.

“Since becoming principal, she has demonstrated strong leadership and organisational skills and her role as Master Trainer and Book Editor at Kangaroo Publications highlights her commitment to professional development.”

Her achievements span certifications in IT Branch Automation, Book review, and Montessori Teachers Training and her skill set encompasses problem-solving, effective communication, organisational acumen, technical proficiency, and interpersonal skills, making her a valuable asset in the field of education.