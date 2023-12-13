Cabinet approves first-ever 'National Space Policy'

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi (second right) addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on December 13, 2023. — PID

The federal cabinet has approved the country’s first-ever “National Space Policy”, interim Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif said Wednesday.

In a press conference alongside caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Saif explained that the approved policy establishes the framework for utilising Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Communication Satellites.

This authorisation allows private companies to offer services to consumers in Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in the country’s space programme, he added.

The minister highlighted that this development signifies a crucial moment for Pakistan’s space programme, as it enables enhanced communication capabilities through advanced satellite technology.

The approval of the National Space Policy is expected to facilitate improved telecommunications services, fostering advancements in connectivity and information dissemination across the country.

He mentioned that the policy had been prepared in consultation with all stakeholders over three months, ensuring a balanced approach to facilitate private companies.

The minister disclosed that the federal cabinet has also approved the establishment of the National Cybercrime Investigation Authority (NCIA).

This agency is dedicated to investigating cybercrime, taking over the mandate that was previously with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The gradual transition of cybercrime investigation responsibilities from the FIA to the NCIA is planned.

He said the federal cabinet approved the establishment of a Telecom Tribunal to handle cases and disputes related to telecom.

The tribunal, he said, will have specialised individuals with knowledge of information, telecom, and policy.

In response to a question, the minister mentioned that the federal government had notified the right of way policy last week, and all provinces have adopted it.