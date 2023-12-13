Court indicts Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case again

A special court, established under the Official Secrets Act 2023, Wednesday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and the party's Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case again.
The indictment orders of both the former prime minister and foreign minister were issued by
Special court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain framed the charges against the former prime minister and foreign minister who are accused of misusing and misplacing the diplomatic cable.
Both the leaders have pleaded not guilty to their involvement in the offence related to the alleged misuse of a confidential document.
This was the second time that the PTI leaders were indicted.
More to follow...
