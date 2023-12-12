3 security personnel martyred in DI Khan attack

A policeman stands guard in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. — PPI/File

DI KHAN: At least three security forces personnel embraced martyrdom and 16 were injured on Tuesday in a terrorist attack in Daraban, police told Geo News.



The terrorists hit an explosive-laden vehicle on a building being used by security forces. The building has been severely damaged as a result of the explosion, police added.

The security forces also gunned down three terrorists in retaliation following the attack.

470 people killed in 1,050 terror attacks in KP

The outgoing year witnessed an alarming rise in terror-related incidents in the country in general and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular as at least 470 security personnel and civilians were killed in the province, so for.

According to statistics available with Geo News, 470 people were killed in 1,050 terror-related incidents in one year alone.

As per the record of the provincial home department and tribal affairs, 698 security personnel and citizens were killed in 1,823 terror-related incidents during the past three years.

Seven areas along the Pak-Afghan border in KP remained “terrorism hotspots” during the outgoing year. The areas include Peshawar, Khyber, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur and Tank.

Out of the 1,050 terror-related incidents, 419 were reported in bandobasti, 631 in the erstwhile Fata, 201 in North Waziristan, 169 in Khyber, 121 in South Waziristan, 98 in DI Khan, 62 in Bajaur, 61 each in Tank and Peshawar.