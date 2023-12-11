PM Kakar rules out negotiations with terrorists

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar speaks in Islamabad, on December 11, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNewsLive

Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that the state is not willing to negotiate with terrorists and demands their “unconditional surrender”.

During an interaction with the families of martyrs at the Interior Ministry on Monday, he said: “The state will not show any leniency towards terrorists who committed violence and killed innocent citizens.”

PM Kakar categorically said that no person would be allowed to take the law into his hands, adding that only the state had the legitimate right to use armed power through its security forces.

“No one should have any doubt about the stance of the state against terrorists,” he said. “All organs of the state have the clarity to remain persistent against militancy.”

He said any damage incurred in the past by giving a lenient space to militants would be mitigated.

The prime minister said if someone wanted to denounce terrorism, they must seek forgiveness from the families of the martyrs, who paid the ultimate price of terrorism.

“We cannot compensate those who lost their loved ones, but can make a gesture to acknowledge and honour their invaluable sacrifices,” he said.

Kakar said the reward for the martyrs’ souls rests with Allah, however, it was the responsibility of the society to honour them with a distinguished status.

“I pay tribute to all the martyrs with an unending list of heroes from all sections of society including police, politicians, journalists, soldiers, and even children,” he said.

Over a year back, terrorism surged across the country after the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off its ceasefire and began targeting security forces and civilians.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have seen a significant rise in terrorism, with some politicians also raising concerns about the security situation during the general elections — scheduled for February 8, 2024.

Pakistan saw a notable surge in militant activities in November as the attacks rose by 34% following a two-month decline, data from the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) showed.

A total of 63 attacks took place which resulted in 83 fatalities, including 37 security forces personnel and 33 civilians. Additionally, 89 individuals sustained injuries, comprising 53 civilians and 36 security personnel.

Pakistani security forces responded with precision, eliminating at least 59 militants, while 18 suspected militants were apprehended. Analysis of October 2023 data underscores a 34% surge in militant attacks, a 63% rise in fatalities, and an 89% increase in the number of wounded during November 2023.