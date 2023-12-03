Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar speaks during the High-Level Segment for Heads of State and Government session at the United Nations climate summit in Dubai on December 2, 2023. — AFP

DUBAI: The developed world acknowledged Pakistan’s stance on climate finance for the developing nations during the United Nations’ 28th Conference of Parties (COP 28), said Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia at the sidelines of COP28, PM Kakar said Loss and Damage Fund (LDF) was advocated by Pakistan in COP27 to assist the developing countries in facing the climate challenges in terms of mitigation and risk reduction.

He said Islamabad has been a strong voice and a proactive advocate for climate finance for developing countries.

The premier said the operationalisation of the LDF was a testament that developed countries had morally accepted the argument that world must support those countries that were not responsible for the climate damage.

“Pakistan has always been advocating that the countries who have not contributed to the carbon emissions but remained one of the worst affected by the climate disaster must be compensated in terms of mitigation, climate adaptation and receiving climate finance to address all those challenges.”

He said the operationalisation of the LDF by the announcement of $30 billion by UAE was a good start in the right direction.

Initially, he said the funding should be utilised through multi-lateral organisation like the World Bank to swiftly start the implementation process.

Israeli atrocities

Responding to a question about the Israeli atrocities, the prime minister said Pakistan along with Saudi Arabia and other countries had been on the forefront on the platform of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) demanding immediate stopping of senseless violence and aggression against the Palestinians and the creation of humanitarian corridor.

He said sustainable peace was only possible through a two-state solution to the Palestine issue according to the pre-1967 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital.

PM Kakar said Pakistan was cognisant of its obligations to the refugees whom the country had hosted for the last 50 years however it was our national duty to rationalize and regulate the movement of more than a million undocumented and illegal aliens.

He said the Kashmir issue remained unresolved for the last 7 decades. “It is an integral part of Pakistan and it needs to be resolved according to the UNSC resolutions,” he said adding that Pakistan desired peace and resolution of the Kashmir issue however these feelings must be reciprocated by the Indian authorities.