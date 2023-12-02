Armed forces committed to protect motherland from all threats: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Saturday assured that the armed forces are committed to thwarting any nefarious designs against Pakistan or threats faced by the motherland.



According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief visited the troops in Khairpur Tamewali to witness the field exercise of the Bahawalpur Corps.

“We are cognisant of the challenges and with the support of the nation we are prepared to thwart any nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan”, COAS emphasised.



“Pakistan Army is fully prepared to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all odds. Pakistan Armed Forces are focused on defending the frontiers of the motherland against the full spectrum of threats and with the support of the nation, Armed Forces will defeat the enemies of Pakistan, InshaAllah," said the army chief during his visit.

COAS Munir was also briefed about the field exercise, aimed at enhancing professional skills at various tiers and battlefield procedures required to meet future challenges in an operational environment.

The army chief witnessed integrated fire and battle manoeuvres of various elements, including armour, mechanised infantry, artillery, air defence, and anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) duly supported by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Combat Aviation.

Later, COAS interacted with troops participating in the exercise.

He also appreciated the training standards, operational preparedness and high morale of officers and troops, directing them to keep serving the nation with traditional zeal and passion under all circumstances.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Bahawalpur Corps.