CJP Qazi Faez Isa returns 2 luxury vehicles

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Friday returned two luxury vehicles, ordering the government to sell them and spend the money on public transport.

In a letter sent by the SC registrar to the federal government cabinet secretary and Punjab chief secretary, the officials were informed that the apex court had purchased in September 2020 a new Mercedes Benz, 2996 CC sedan for Rs61 million for the CJP.

“A brand new bullet-proof Toyota Land Cruiser, Registration No. LEG-S00, was also provided by the Government of Punjab for the use of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, which is parked in the Supreme Court Rest House in GOR, Lahore,” said the letter.

The letter stated that every judge of the apex court has been provided two vehicles as per rules.

“Justice Isa has not used the said Mercedes sedan nor the Toyota Land Cruiser,” said the letter. It further stated that it is an “inappropriate splurge of scarce public resources to buy imported luxury vehicles for the use of constitutional and public office holders”.

“Therefore, these vehicles may be collected and auctioned and the money realised from the sale be spent on much needed public transport,” said the letter.

Justice Isa took oath as the 29th CJP in September of this year after his predecessor Umar Ata Bandial hung up his robes.

Justice Isa's tenure as the country's chief justice, however, will be quite brief, as he is set to retire from the position on October 25, 2024.



He took oath as the apex court's judge on September 5, 2014.