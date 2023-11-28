Pakistani Haj pilgrims to get ‘free SIM with internet package’

Worshippers perform the farewell tawaf (circumambulation) in the holy Saudi city of Makkah on July 11, 2022. — AFP

The Pakistani government will provide free-of-cost mobile SIMs with roaming internet packages to nationals performing Haj in 2024, caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed said Tuesday.

The caretaker minister, in conversation with a private news channel, said abayas would also be given to female pilgrims, having a Pakistani flag on the backside, and 13kg suitcases would be given to all.

The minister called the reduction of around Rs100,000 in the Haj cost a “historic step” taken by the caretaker government, noting that a further Rs50,000 would be slashed and the amount would be refunded to the people in their accounts.

He said a new mobile application has been designed to assist pilgrims, which will provide navigation support and enable constant communication between pilgrims and relevant officials.

Initially available in English and Urdu, the application will later incorporate various regional languages, he said, adding, that the app would also provide digital training programmes to every pilgrim.

The minister also disclosed a project that Haj ministry, with the collaboration of the education ministry, has planned to convert city mosques into schools to enroll out-of-school children where the mosques’ imams would play a leading role.

The minister said that mosques will play their role as community centers in every city areas, adding that imams will resolve community issues as well after offering prayers.

He said that haj ministry is taking all four provinces on board and enhancing the connectivity of mosques.

While describing another project, the minister said that his ministry with the collaboration of the health ministry has another project in the works, in which medical clinics will also be part of mosques.