PM Kakar to embark on bilateral visit to UAE today

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar addressing a cabinet meeting in Islamabad, on August 18, 2023. — PM's Office

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is set to meet the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, during a three-day visit to the Gulf state from November 26-28.

According to the statement issued by the Foreign Office, the premier will embark on the visit today (Sunday).

The engagement between the two dignitaries will provide an opportunity to advance bilateral ties in all spheres including political, economic, trade, investment, cultural, defence and people-to-people relations.



The visit will include the signing of MoUs between Pakistan and the UAE in a range of areas including investment cooperation in the sectors of energy, port operations projects, wastewater treatment, food security, logistics, mining, aviation, and banking & financial services.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy warm and long-standing fraternal ties that have stood multiple tests of time, it added.

Moreover, PM Kakar will also lead a delegation to attend the celebrations of the 52nd National Day of the UAE and the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) in Dubai.

According to The News, 90 heads of the states including Pakistan and 7,000 representatives across the world will be a part of the celebrations.

The foreign heads of states and representatives were invited to the celebrations of the National Day of UAE on December 2.

Therefore, the reception of National Day on behalf of the UAE Embassy has been cancelled in Islamabad. The UN Climate Change Conference of 2023 will be held in UAE from November 30 to December 12.

Various programmes of the international climate change conference will continue in UAE till December 15.

On the invitation of the UAE president, a high-level delegation of Pakistan headed by PM Kakar and caretaker ministers of trade, climate change, health and finance will supervise Pakistan during the celebrations which are to take place on December 1 and 2.

On this occasion, the premier will hold meetings with world leaders and representatives of foreign countries including the prime minister of UAE and ruler of Dubai.