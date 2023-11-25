Two former Pak Army officers sentenced for inciting sedition: ISPR

Captain (retd) Haider Raza Mehdi (left) and Major (retd) Adil Farooq Raja. — sadaalmashrek/X/@soldierspeaks

RAWALPINDI: Two former officers of the Pakistan Army, Major (retd) Adil Farooq Raja and Captain (retd) Haider Raza Mehdi, were Saturday convicted and sentenced through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 for "inciting sedition", the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

According to the military's media wing, the two retired officers have been charged with inciting sedition among army personnel from the discharge of duties and violation of the provisions of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 related to espionage and acts prejudicial to the safety and interest of the state.

Raja has been sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment, while Mehdi was awarded 12 years of rigorous imprisonment.



The court of competent jurisdiction, the ISPR said, convicted and adjudged both the individuals on October 7 and 9 this year, through the due judicial process.

"Pursuant to the awarded sentence, the ranks of both officers have been forfeited on 21 November 2023," the ISPR stated.

Both the court-martialled former servicemen are based outside Pakistan at the moment.

'Military trials of civilians start'

Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas, while speaking to Geo News, said both convicted officers were introduced to the public through social media.

"If you watch their vlogs, they talked about the Pakistan Army, and especially the vlogs after May 9 targeted the establishment. In journalism we say that negativity always sells which can be seen [in their vlogs]," said Abbas.

He said that he believes this is the beginning of the trials of people who were convicted after May 9 in military courts.

"I believe that this is the start of military trials of the civilians. So far, we don't know how many other retired officers are under custody or are being court-martialled. However, I believe this is the start of the hearing of the people who were charged after the May 9 violence and we can expect that their trials will be fast-paced no matter if they are held in civilian or anti-terrorism courts. I believe that these cases will be concluded very soon," added the senior journalist.

More to follow...