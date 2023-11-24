Pakistan wins vice-chair of Unesco Executive Board

Unesco's headquarters in Paris. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: With overwhelming support, Pakistan was on Friday elected as Vice Chair of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) Executive Board for the term 2023-2025 from the Asia Pacific Group.

The elections were held at the 218th Session of the Unesco Executive Board held in Paris, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

“Pakistan is grateful to members of the Executive Board and all member states of Unesco for their overwhelming support and the trust reposed in its candidature," FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in the statement.

Pakistan, she added, would carry out its responsibilities with a deep sense of commitment, credibility, honest dialogue, and mutual respect.

She said as an ardent advocate of cooperative multilateralism, Pakistan would continue to work together with all member states to defend shared values and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and to mobilise collective efforts to promote our common objectives at Unesco.

These would include Africa and Gender Equality and the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Operational Strategy, the spokesperson added.

Last week, in recognition of its longstanding support and constructive role at the United Nations, Pakistan was re-elected Wednesday to the Executive Board of the Unesco for a four-year term - from 2023 to 2027.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Permanent Delegation to Unesco based in Paris, said Pakistan received the highest number of votes in the group.

“We are thankful to member states for their support and trust. Pakistan will continue to work together with all member states in advancing our shared objectives,” a statement issued from Paris said.