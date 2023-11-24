LONDON: Dr Muhammad Faisal, Pakistani High Commissioner to the UK, met King Charles III and presented his credentials to the monarch on Friday.

After being escorted from the Pakistan High Commission in London to Buckingham Palace in a state carriage by the vice marshal of the diplomatic corps, the high commissioner, along with his spouse Dr Sarah Naeem, attended a ceremony at Buckingham Palace and presented his "letters of credence" to the King.

Dr Faisal conveyed greetings and best wishes of President Arif Alvi and caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to King Charles in the meeting. He said that the people of Pakistan held King Charles in high esteem and cherished the fond memories of his earlier visit to Pakistan.

The high commissioner expressed his resolve to continue working for further strengthening of the relations between the two countries.

King Charles welcomed Dr Faisal and his spouse to Buckingham Palace and extended good wishes to the leadership and people of Pakistan.