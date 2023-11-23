‘Minus-Zardari’ PPP offered six ministries to join Imran Khan-led govt: ex-president

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has disclosed that his party was offered to form an alliance with Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in return for forming electoral alliance with the rival party in the 2018 elections.



In an interview with "Capital Talk" host Hamid Mir aired on Thursday, the former president said he was told to leave the country as the Imran-led government wanted to form an alliance with a “minus-Zardari” PPP.

“[The PPP] was offered six ministries in return for contesting elections with the PTI,” the PPP stalwart said apparently referring to the 2018 general elections.

Speaking about the ouster of the PTI-led regime in April 2022, Zardari said removing Imran from power via a no-confidence motion was the correct decision.

“Pakistan was isolated in the world due to Imran Khan,” he said while accusing the PTI government of destroying the country’s economy and bilateral relations.

The PPP leader further said that Imran was planning to hold “RO elections” (a reference to the 2013 “rigged” elections) with the help of a military officer to remain in power till 2028.

“A truck full of money would be required to buy even one litre of milk,” he said while referring to the worst economic crisis which he believed would follow had Imran succeeded in his plan to remain in power for a longer period.

Zardari’s revelations lend credence to the audio leak that emerged last year, wherein a property tycoon delivered the then-prime minister's message to Zardari.

In the purported leaked audio conversation, the property tycoon had sought the PPP’s support for the PTI-led government to foil the no-trust motion against the then-prime minister Imran.

With elections also nearing, Zardari said his party is actively running its poll campaign because it is certain that the general elections would take place on February 8 next year.