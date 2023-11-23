ECP asks PTI to hold fresh intra-party polls or lose 'bat' symbol

PTI workers at a public gathering in this undated picture. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been asked by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold fresh intra-party polls if it wishes to contest on the "bat" symbol in the February 8 elections.

The commission has asked the PTI to hold fresh elections within 20 days and get back with the results within a week of polls being conducted when it announced a reserved verdict today.

In the verdict, the ECP stated that the PTI failed to hold free and fair intra-party elections, adding that the polls were objectionable and controversial.

“PTI’s intra-party elections cannot be accepted,” stated the verdict, directing it to hold polls and submit the record within seven days.

“If PTI fails to hold elections within 20 days then it will have to face severe consequences. In case of failure to hold [intra-party] elections, the [PTI] will not be eligible to secure an election symbol,” said the verdict.

The ECP had issued notices to the PTI for not holding intra-party polls on August 2 and reserved its verdict on the matter on September 13.

Today’s verdict will be a worry for the PTI as most of its leadership, including Chairman Imran Khan, his deputy Shah Mahmood Qureshi and party president Pervaiz Elahi, are in jail or have deserted the party following the crackdown launched against them after the May 9 riots.

'Imran Khan can participate in intra-party polls'



PTI lawyer Barrister Gohar, in his media talk outside the ECP office, said that he was disappointed with the verdict.

“Election Commission did not fulfill the requirements of justice,” said Gohar. He also alleged that the ECP delayed the announcement of the verdict for a “special purpose”.

“The bat symbol will remain with us. We will challenge this order on an appropriate forum,” said Gohar.

Separately, in a conversation with Geo News, Gohar said that no one can “minus” the PTI chairman and he was, is and will remain the party chief.

“There is no such disqualification that bars Imran Khan from participating in elections.,” said Gohar who is also the spokesperson of the party. He added that as per Articles 62 and 63 only a disqualified person is barred from contesting an election.

Gohar said that the PTI chief was convicted in only one case and that too was quashed by the high court.

“Chairman PTI has not been disqualified, he is eligible for all offices. According to the instructions of Chairman PTI, he can and will contest the election,” said Barrister Gohar.