IHC summons PM Kakar in Baloch students missing case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar to appear in person on Nov 29 in the Baloch students missing case.
The court ordered the government to present the 55 missing Baloch students, as per the recommendations of the commission. The premier has been summoned due to the non-recovery of Baloch students.
The order came during the hearing of the implementation of recommendations of the Baloch Enforced Disappearance Commission.
Meanwhile, the additional attorney-general for Pakistan has requested the court not to summon the premier and ministers.
More to follow...
However, high court clarifies jail trial can take place after following due process
IHC issues directive while hearing appeals filed by PML-N supremo against conviction in Avenfield and Al-Azizia Steel...
All accused plead not guilty in case
"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from all three killed terrorists," ISPR says
Police recovers cash, stolen mobile phones from three-member gang
Khawar Maneka says PTI chief ruined his married life with Bushra Bibi under the garb of “peer muridi”