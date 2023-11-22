IHC summons PM Kakar in Baloch students missing case

Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar addresses a ceremony organized with regards to the Universal Children Day, in Islamabad on Monday, November 20, 2023. — PPI

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar to appear in person on Nov 29 in the Baloch students missing case.



The court ordered the government to present the 55 missing Baloch students, as per the recommendations of the commission. The premier has been summoned due to the non-recovery of Baloch students.

The order came during the hearing of the implementation of recommendations of the Baloch Enforced Disappearance Commission.



Meanwhile, the additional attorney-general for Pakistan has requested the court not to summon the premier and ministers.

More to follow...