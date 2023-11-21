Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar speaks during a media briefing at the Prime Minister's House in Islamabad on August 31, 2023. — PID

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said that Pakistan wants cordial ties with its all neighbouring countries but added that peace in the region is not possible without the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.



Addressing graduation ceremony of the officers of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy Asghar Khan in Risalpur, the interim premier said peace in the region could not be guaranteed till the resolution of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) dispute between Islamabad and New Delhi.

He, however, categorically stated that the country’s desire for peace “must not be understood as weakness”.

PM Kakar said Pakistan is a peace-loving nation and wishes to maintain friendly relations with all countries, especially its neighbours.



The prime minister strongly condemned the ongoing grave human rights situation in the disputed Himalayan territory.

Pakistan, he said, would not indulge in any arms race but would continue to enhance its capability in line with evolving technology to deter any aggression.

The prime minister highlighted that the rapidly changing geo-strategic environment had a profound impact on Pakistan and the rest of the region. “Therefore, the situation demands advancements in space networks, cyber technology, nanotechnology and artificial intelligence."

He also expressed satisfaction that PAF modernised itself through smart induction of cutting-edge niche technology and achieved great progress in cyberspace and non-contact warfare through indigenous means.

PM Kakar termed the armed forces of Pakistan as professionally competent and well-trained to cope with all internal and external challenges. “The nation holds our armed forces in high esteem for the sacrifices they rendered for national defence and for their contribution towards nation-building.”

He mentioned that the country’s brave armed forces always showed great courage during testing times to keep the national flag high.

“I assure you that as a nation we have surmounted challenges in the past and Insha’Allah, we will do so in future and make the country prosperous,” he said.

The premier also congratulated the cadets who graduated from the colleges of flying training and aeronautical engineering and expressed confidence that they would give their best professional performance with commitment and diligence.

“Being the custodians of the PAF, you carry the hopes of this nation and must work hard to keep abreast with modern technology and trends related to modern warfare,” he told the graduates.

The PAF graduates included 148 General Duty Pilots, 94 Aeronautical Engineers, 104 air defence and 130 of combat support course officers.