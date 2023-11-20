Hurry up! Grab your chance to study in Europe on scholarship

Representational image of a student wearing a graduation cap. — AFP/File

In encouraging news for students, the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) Monday said that Pakistani students can now avail an opportunity to study in Europe on scholarship.

Students from Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be able to undertake bachelor's, master's, one-tier master's, and PhD programmes at various Hungarian universities under the "Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme (2024-25)".

The scholarships will cover the tuition fees and also provide financial assistance to students with regard to accommodation and health.

For bachelor's and one-tier master's degrees, the minimum requirement is 12 years of education, whereas, for master's programmes, applicants must have completed 16 years of education.



Meanwhile, those with 17-18 years of education will be eligible to apply for PhD degree.



However, it is to be noted that the programme will not fully cover the cost of living — but will merely contribute to the expenses of the students.

You can find further details of the different degree programmes and fields of study on the relevant website given in the post on X, formerly Twitter.

Applicants are required to submit their applications — along with their final degree and transcript — before the August 1, 2024 deadline and can visit HEC's website for further details.