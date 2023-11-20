Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on why ‘stepped away’ from acting

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals the real reason to retire from acting career

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently reflected on her motherhood journey especially after the birth of her daughter Apple.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Iron Man actress shared how her acting career was affected when her daughter was born 19 years ago.

“Well, it's kind of ironic because I really stepped away from acting when Apple was born,” said the 51-year-old.

Paltrow told the outlet, “The last time I was in every scene of a movie was when I was pregnant with her.”

“When I had her, it just, everything felt redefined for me, and I thought, ‘I'm not sure that I want to do this so much as a career’,” stated the Emma actress.

The Goop founder mentioned, “I definitely don't want to...I’m not going to go away for months on end.”

Earlier in October, Paltrow, who shares her two kids, Apple and Moses with ex Chris Martin, spoke to Bustle about her daughter.

“It's so fun to have a daughter that age, especially because she's into clothes and skin and all that kind of stuff,” remarked the Great Expectations actress.

Paltrow added, “She's more girly than I am. She's really good at doing makeup and loves to do it. She's such an eminently nice person, and her values are in the right place.”