In another blow to PTI, Ali Nawaz Awan joins IPP

LAHORE: As the political parties entered electioneering mode, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has roped in another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Nawaz Awan in the run-up to the February 8 polls, Geo News reported on Sunday.



The development came after Awan met IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareen and President Aleem Khan earlier today in Lahore.

In a statement on its official X handle, the IPP termed the former federal minister’s joining a “big success” for the newly-formed political party.

Meanwhile, another PTI leader and former provincial minister Sardar Asif Nakai also announced joining the IPP's rank in a meeting with Tareen and Aleem.

Political activities are on the rise in the country after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024 following the Supreme Court's intervention.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif recently visited Balochistan's Quetta where he succeeded in wooing over 30 electables to join his party ahead of the elections.

Aleem and Tareen — the former close aides of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan — launched the IPP party in June this year after they both developed differences with the PTI chief.

Several PTI leaders including Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Murad Raas, Ghulam Sarwar Khan among others have joined the IPP since its launch on June 8 earlier this year.

Lately, PTI leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan formally joined the IPP.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Sarwar stressed the goal of building a strong and prosperous Pakistan.

He acknowledged the role of various individuals, including Tareen and Aleem, in PTI’s development.

Earlier this month, the IPP chief claimed that former spy chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid victimised the now-IPP leaders during the PTI-led government in a bid to become army chief.

Addressing a public rally in Punjab’s Taxila, Aleem lashed out at the deposed prime minister who was removed from power last year, saying that false cases were registered against his daughter and Tareen during the PTI government.

Referring to the former first lady’s close friend, the IPP president “Farah Gogi was actually making a Naya Pakistan” instead of Imran.

“Imran Khan is not sincere with his offspring. The one who is not even sincere with his children how can he be loyal to us,” he remarked.