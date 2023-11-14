China, HEC joins hands to offer study opportunities to Pakistani students, researchers

This representational image shows an unidentified individual holding a graduation cap. — Unsplash/File

The China Scholarship Council (CSC) which aims to foster stronger ties between Pakistan and China's educational systems has announced that it will provide research and study opportunities to Pakistani students and researchers in Chinese universities.

To this end, the Government of China has designated the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to provide scholarships for the academic year 2024-2025 on behalf of the Government of Pakistan.

This initiative has been launched with the goal of creating educational opportunities for foreign students and researchers pursuing bachelor's, master's or PhD degrees.

Interested candidates can submit their applications for the concerned program to the related HEC portal or the CSC's portal by December 28.

For further details, applicants can visit the official website, said local HEC sources.

According to the official HEC website, the CSC — entrusted by China's Ministry of Education — is responsible for the enrollment and the administration of Chinese Government Scholarship Program.

Furthermore, only those applicants are considered under the Chinese Government Scholarship Program 2024-25 who have already a valid Higher Education Aptitude Test (HAT) or Higher Education Undergraduate Studies Admission Test (USAT) score (obtained after January 01, 2022).

The designated Chinese universities offer a wide variety of academic programs in Science, Engineering, Agriculture, Medicine, Economics, Legal Studies, Management, Education, History, Literature, Philosophy and Fine Arts and more for scholarship recipients at all levels.