China, HEC joins hands to offer study opportunities to Pakistani students, researchers

The China Scholarship Council (CSC) which aims to foster stronger ties between Pakistan and China's educational systems has announced that it will provide research and study opportunities to Pakistani students and researchers in Chinese universities.
To this end, the Government of China has designated the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to provide scholarships for the academic year 2024-2025 on behalf of the Government of Pakistan.
This initiative has been launched with the goal of creating educational opportunities for foreign students and researchers pursuing bachelor's, master's or PhD degrees.
Interested candidates can submit their applications for the concerned program to the related HEC portal or the CSC's portal by December 28.
For further details, applicants can visit the official website, said local HEC sources.
According to the official HEC website, the CSC — entrusted by China's Ministry of Education — is responsible for the enrollment and the administration of Chinese Government Scholarship Program.
Furthermore, only those applicants are considered under the Chinese Government Scholarship Program 2024-25 who have already a valid Higher Education Aptitude Test (HAT) or Higher Education Undergraduate Studies Admission Test (USAT) score (obtained after January 01, 2022).
The designated Chinese universities offer a wide variety of academic programs in Science, Engineering, Agriculture, Medicine, Economics, Legal Studies, Management, Education, History, Literature, Philosophy and Fine Arts and more for scholarship recipients at all levels.
PPP chairman says people will answer those who attacked the state installations on May 9 in the upcoming polls
Admission forms along with scanned copies of required documents to be submitted through online admission portal
Senators call for respectful repatriation of Afghans as mass exodus raises questions on humanitarian grounds
Incident occurred on night between November 12 and 13 November, says ISPR
Over 280,000 undocumented Afghan nationals left Pakistan since the new policy announced in early October
Same schedule from outgoing year to be followed for summer and winter vacations across the province