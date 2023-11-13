Kelly Clarkson’s shocking weight loss sparks concerns among her close friends: Source

File Footage

Kelly Clarkson’s shocking weight loss has sparked concerns among her close friends for her health.



A source told the National Enquirer, “Kelly is hardly eating.”

“There's a reason she's lost so much weight so quickly — and it seems to be making her sick,” said an insider while referring to losing 60 pounds in few months.

Source spilled to the outlet, “She's tired all the time, complaining of stomach issues and even getting dizzy spells.”

“It's very scary,” added an insider.

Earlier in 2018, the American Idol alum opened up about suffering from an unspecified autoimmune disorder and a thyroid problem.

The insider mentioned that Kelly “should be extra cautious due to her health conditions.”

“The last thing she should be doing is starving herself when she already has health issues,” stated a source.

So far, Kelly didn’t share her secret to weight loss with fans, however they reportedly alleged that the musician had been using Ozempic to shed weight.

Source continued, “If she is using it, she's not saying. But her appetite is totally gone. She used to love a good sit-down lunch. Now all she'll order is a small salad — and even that she pushes around her plate.”

“Everyone supported her diet at first. It's totally understandable she'd want to feel her best,” remarked an insider.

However, now the source added, “Kelly is going overboard — and doesn't seem to have any interest in slowing down. It's like she's addicted to losing weight!”