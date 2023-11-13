Karachi University extends deadline for submission of online admission forms

The University of Karachi. — APP/File

The University of Karachi has extended the last date for the submission of online admission forms for the 2024 morning programme till November 23.



Announcing the extension of the submission deadline, KU Directorate of Admissions in-charge Dr Saima Akhtar also revealed that for the first time, the varsity has introduced a four-year BS degree programme in Sports Business Management.

The development comes as KU had previously announced entry test-based online admissions for the academic year 2024 for the morning session in BS, BEd (H), and BE, programmes as well as in Doctor of Physical Therapy, Department of Visual Studies, and Doctor of Pharmacy for both morning and evening programmes.

Dr Akhtar has advised the applicants to fill in and submit their admission form along with scanned copies of the required documents through the online admission portal by November 23.

Expanding on the details of the admission tests, Dr Akhtar revealed that the varsity would conduct the entry test through its own assessment and testing service the "Karachi University Assessment and Testing Service".

Announcing that a helpline desk has been established at the Silver Jubilee gate — which will be operational from 9:30am to 4pm — the official advised the students to visit the official web portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk) to access information regarding admissions including eligibility requirements, online admission form, prospectus, and admission-related guidelines.

Apart from the aforementioned fields, admissions for four-year programmes in BS, B. Ed (H), and B.E., are also available in departments of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Applied Physics, Biotechnology, Business Administration (BBA), B.E. Chemical Engineering, Commerce, Computer Science — (BSCS) and (BSSE) — split 2 +2 Chinese, Criminology, Education, Environmental Studies, Food Science and Technology, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, International Relations, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Petroleum Technology, Special Education, Sports Business Management and B. Ed (H) Teacher Education.

Meanwhile, students can also apply for five-year programmes such as Doctor of Physical Therapy and Doctor of Pharmacy in morning and evening shifts.

However, Dr Akhtar highlighted that students applying to four and five-year bachelor programmes in the Department of Visual Studies must have at least 50 marks in their Higher Secondary School Certificate or equivalent examinations, and in case they have completed their diplomas, they should have at least 60 marks to appear in the aptitude test of the department.

The admission test will be held on November 26, while the admit cards will be uploaded by November 24, she said.

Meanwhile, candidates appearing in the Doctor of Pharmacy entry test should have at least 60% marks in their pre-medical intermediate examination or equivalent exams. However, students planning to apply for self-finance or reserved seats must appear and clear the entrance test else they will not be considered for admission.

Furthermore, with regards to the admissions in BS first-year and other programmes, the varsity official said that the entry test will be held on December 03, whereas the admit cards will be uploaded by November 30.