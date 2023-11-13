Sindh's schedule for academic year 2024-25 issued

School children learn Chinese at a private school in Pakistan. — AFP

The Sindh government has issued the schedule for the new academic year 2024-25 for the public and private schools as well as colleges in the province.



The education department spokesperson said on Monday that the new academic year in schools will start on April 15, 2024, while the same will start on August 1, 2024, in the colleges across the province.

The announcement came after the meeting of a lower committee of the provincial steering committee, headed by Sindh Caretaker Education Minister Rana Hussain, on Monday.

Different matters discussed during the meeting include the dates for the commencement of academic years and the vacation schedule.

The spokesperson said that the academic year in Sindh's colleges will begin on August 1 next year.

Meanwhile, last year's schedule for the summer and winter vacations will be followed next year. A 15-day training programme will be organised for the teachers during the summer vacation.

The spox further stated that the matriculation and intermediate exams will be started from the last week of May 2024, while the results will be announced on July 31 and the second week of August, respectively.

Closure of educational institutions in smog-hit Punjab areas

In another education-related news today, the Lahore High Court ordered the government to close all schools and colleges on Saturdays in Punjab as the provincial authorities fail to curb smog.

Last week, the Punjab government had announced a public holiday on November 10 in Lahore, Gujranwala and other districts due to prevailing smog in the province, announcing the closure of all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, cinemas, gymnasiums, schools and public and private offices.

Later, the provincial government had lifted the lockdown after a heavy spell of rain in parts of Punjab on Friday which washed away the smog, subsequently improving the air quality.