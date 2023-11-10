Commuters make their way through a busy street amid smoggy conditions in Lahore. — AFP/File

The Punjab government is set to lift the lockdown imposed in light of the smog situation in the province tomorrow (Saturday) after a heavy spell of rain in different areas washed away the impurities present in the air, caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced on Friday.

The authorities had imposed a smart lockdown in the city as thick smog had engulfed several districts, deteriorating the air quality to a dangerous level.

However, the downpour washed away the smog, subsequently improving the air quality.

"After assessing improved air quality post recent rainfall, in consultation with experts and [the] Punjab environment department, we've decided to lift the lockdown," Naqvi said on X.

He said that the shops and markets can function as per routine while the restaurants can also continue operations after 6pm, as restricted under a smart lockdown imposed in the light of the smog situation.

"The recent restrictions related to smog will be lifted from tomorrow morning," he added.

The Punjab authorities on Thursday revised a previously imposed lockdown in multiple districts of the province, including Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, and Narowal.

As per the notification, markets in the smog-hit districts were to be allowed to operate on Thursday and Friday, however, shopping malls and markets will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier in the week, an environmental and health emergency had been declared in Lahore, Gujranwala, and Hafizabad divisions for four days due to the prevailing smog conditions.

At this AQI level, the city maintained its position as one of the most polluted cities with citizens experiencing a hazy and smoggy atmosphere throughout the day. The air quality was severely poor, making it nearly impossible to breathe normally outdoors.