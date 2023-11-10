Prince William confers MBE on Faraz Khan. — X/@spectreco

Faraz Khan, a Pakistani entrepreneur, has been awarded the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Prince William for his contributions towards strengthening Pakistan-UK ties.



As chief executive of SpectrEco — a technology, data and advisory firm that works on ESG transitions — heads a team of European, British and US experts for the sustainable transition of hospitality, real estate and infrastructure sectors using innovative tech solutions throughout various regulatory jurisdictions.



Faraz is also a Visiting Professor (Social Enterprise, Innovation & Policy) at St. Mary’s University, Twickenham, UK.

Taking to the official account on X, SpectrEco announced Faraz's naming as a winner of the MBE.

"Our CEO @fksquared receives an #MBE at Windsor Castle for his unwavering dedication to strengthening #UKPakistan relations in climate, sustainability, and enterprise," the tweet stated.

The firm stated that over two decades of advocacy for poverty alleviation, diversity, and sustainable impact by the young entrepreneur.

The “Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire” (MBE), is a British order of chivalry, rewards contributions to the arts and sciences, work with charitable and welfare organisations, and public service outside the civil service, which have a long-term, significant impact.

The honour is awarded twice a year — on New Year’s Day and on the monarch’s official birthday.